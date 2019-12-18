Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort discharged from hospital after cardiac event

sudok1/iStock(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released from the hospital on Wednesday after being admitted for a cardiac event, according to his attorney.

Todd Blanche told ABC News his client is “safe and his health is okay.”

Manafort has been serving out his over seven-year sentence for charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in a federal correctional institution in central Pennsylvania.

Manafort had been recovering since last Thursday at a local Pennsylvania hospital under the watch of correctional officers.

Blanche, who has represented Manafort since his conviction, said in a statement on Tuesday when he learned of Manafort’s condition, that neither he nor Manafort’s family were made aware of his condition until after a reporter called with the information, despite what he said were their repeated attempts to obtain information from the Bureau of Prisons over the past several days. Blanche wrote that the bureau refused to provide any information to his family or to his legal team about his condition or whereabouts at the time, apart from stating he was “safe,” citing privacy and safety concerns.

“Of course, his family and friends are extremely concerned about his health and still do not have a full understanding of his medical condition or well-being,” Blanche said on Tuesday. “We were relieved to learn this afternoon that Mr. Manafort’s condition is stable, and we are hopeful that he makes a speedy recovery.”

“For safety and security and privacy reasons, we cannot provide specific information about an inmate’s medical condition,” the Bureau of Prisons told ABC News in a statement on Tuesday.

Manafort did not appear in court Wednesday for a scheduled hearing on a separate criminal case brought by New York state prosecutors, which was dismissed by a New York state judge.

In 2018, Manafort appeared in court in a wheelchair citing serious medical conditions related to his diet and sought leniency during his sentencing due to health issues.

Manafort was found guilty of tax fraud and conspiracy and was sentenced by a federal judge in March.

He is slated to be released from prison on Christmas Day in 2024.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.