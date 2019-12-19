Hospitals Celebrate Star Wars With Baby Yoda Knit-hats For Newborns

As excitement builds for the opening of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Franciscan Health staff joined the celebration by providing newborns with hand-knit caps inspired by the “Baby Yoda” character from the TV series “The Mandalorian.” Michigan City, Crown Point and Hammond hospitals took part in giving out the knit-hats.

The “Yoda” caps are created by Erin Ollis of Crown Point, Her favorite childhood movie was Star Wars and she is grateful to the Crafty Grannies of First United Methodist Church of Crown Point for donating some of the yarn for this project.