Purdue Northwest hosts 25th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Breakfast

Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of Urban League of NWI, will deliver keynote

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites the Northwest Indiana community to celebrate diversity and inclusion through the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. in two events at its Westville and Hammond campuses Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, will deliver the keynote presentation at both celebrations. The events are free and open to the community.

Celebration Breakfast on the Westville Campus – Jan. 20, 8:30 a.m.

PNW will host the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 20. The event, featuring the keynote speaker, entertainment and breakfast, will take place in the James B. Dworkin Student Services & Activities Complex Great Hall, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the start of the program.

Also on Jan. 20, students and faculty from the PNW School of Education and Counseling will lead children’s activities focusing on the life of Dr. King from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 East 4th Street.

Celebration Reception on the Hammond Campus – Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m.

A program honoring Dr. King will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Jan. 21. The event, featuring the keynote speaker, entertainment and reception, will take place in the Student Union and Library Building, Alumni Hall (Room 360), 2233 173rd Street, Hammond. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the start of the program.