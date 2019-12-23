"Life-changing": Fitness fanatic Mark Wahlberg gives fans two tickets to the gun show with Insta post

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Mark Wahlberg is already known for keeping up a grueling personal fitness routine, which includes a 2:30 a.m. wake time and the first-of-three daily gym visits at 3:45 a.m.

However, a new Instagram post shows that even the 48-year-old flexing father of four is impressed with his gains.

“Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!! Clean eating,” the Transformers series actor noted in the photo’s caption, plugging two of his endeavors, respectively: a fitness supplement company and an alkaline-laced bottled water.

F45 refers to high-intensity group workouts, which have become all the rage in Hollywood.

“Inspired to be better, team training / life changing,” Wahlberg adds.

