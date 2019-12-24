Is Charlie Sheen headed for ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Sources tell Variety that ABC has its sights set on Charlie Sheen as a possible contestant on next season’s Dancing with the Stars.

This would actually be ABC’s second attempt at landing the Anger Management star, who, according to the industry trade, turned down an invitation to participate this past season because he was “afraid.”

However, ABC hasn’t given up on the actor.

“We’ve met with Charlie Sheen,” Rob Mills, ABC Entertainment’s senior VP of alternative series, specials and late-night programming, told Variety, adding, “I don’t think it’s a huge secret because he came out and talked about it, but I would still love Charlie Sheen to come on.”

Despite his bad boy reputation, Mills says she found Sheen to be “charming,” adding, “He is just a born entertainer and I think people would love to see him.

Also on ABC’s wish list is the rest of the Queer Eye cast, following Karamo Brown’s appearance this past season.

Mills also reveals the show is “absolutely talking about” giving Christie Brinkley another shot, after an injury forced her to drop out of the show. Thankfully, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook stood up to take her place.

NFL player Ryan Shazier, who was near-paralyzed after sustaining a serious spine injury during a game in 2017, is also on the network’s wish list, according to Variety.

Dancing with the Stars returns for its 29th season in the fall of 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.