‘Little Women’ and ‘Spies in Disguise’ lead the holiday box office weekend

Wilson Webb(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Wednesday:

* Little Women — Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen in this latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Civil War-era tale, the movie follows the March sisters as they progress from childhood to womanhood. Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper and Meryl Streep also star. Rated PG.

* Spies in Disguise — In this CGI-animated spy comedy, Will Smith voices super spy Lance Sterling, who is turned into a pigeon after accidentally ingesting the latest invention of his nerdy tech officer, Walter Beckett, voiced by Tom Holland. Now, it’s up to Beckett to save the world. The voice cast also includes Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Rachel Brosnahan, Reba McEntire and Karen Gillan. Rated PG.

* Uncut Gems — Funnyman Adam Sandler is generating Oscar buzz for his serious turn in this film, released in select theaters a couple of weeks ago and expanding nationwide on Christmas. It follows his character Howard Ratner, a charismatic jeweler in New York City’s diamond district who’s always in pursuit of his next big score. However, after making a series of high-stakes bets, he finds himself trying to balance business, family and his enemies, who are closing in. Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox and Eric Bogosian also star. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Wednesday:

* Just Mercy — This fact-based drama, based on Bryan Stevenson’s 2014 New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, chronicling Stevenson’s life as a civil right activist who founded the Equal Justice Initiative, a legal center for inmates who did not receive proper legal representation. Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx star respectively as Stevenson and his client. Straight Outta Compton‘s O’Shea Jackson Jr., Mudbound‘s Rob Morgan and Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson also star. Rated PG-13.

* 1917 — Skyfall director Sam Mendez’s World War I epic tells the story of two young British soldiers given an impossible mission to deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier’s brothers, from walking into a deadly trap. The cast includes Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch. Rated R.

