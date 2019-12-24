Prince Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card, starring Archie, is revealed

NataliaCatalina/iStock(LONDON) — Prince Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card, which prominently features the couple’s 7-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was shared by one of their charities, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, in a tweet Monday.

This past March, Meghan was named vice president of the organization, which according to its website is dedicated to empowering young leaders.

Prince Harry is the president and Queen Elizabeth is its patron.

“Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the tweet read. “Very Merry Christmas, everyone!”

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

For the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got engaged in 2017, they will not be spending the holidays with his family at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth’s estate in Norfolk, England.

Instead, they plan to celebrate Archie’s first Christmas with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland in Canada. Meghan called Toronto, Canada, home for seven years before she became a member of the royal family.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.