Two lost dogs reunited with family for Christmas thanks to bus driver

Milwaukee County Transit System(MILWAUKEE) — It’s a Christmas miracle for two dogs in Milwaukee, and they have a bus driver to thank.

When a pit bull and Doberman pinscher were seen running in and out of the street last week after somehow getting out of their family’s yard 2 1/2 miles away from home, a bus driver spotted the pair on the road and sprung into action.

Jamie Grabowski, a bus driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and an avid animal lover, spotted the two pups alone on the street around midnight as she was wrapping up her bus route.

Concerned about the pair either freezing in the cold or getting hit by a car, she stopped her bus, opened the driver’s side window and called out to them.

On the bus surveillance camera, Grabowski heard saying to the dogs, “You need to go home right now … come on, come on inside!”

The footage then shows Grabowski opening the door and helping guide the pair onto her bus before contacting MCTS dispatchers to notify them about the four-legged friends.

Grabowski sat and played with the dogs until a police officer arrived. He ended up transporting them to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and they determined that the “very sweet and playful” pair were in good health.

The dogs’ owners are praising Grabowski for her quick thinking and are grateful to have their pups back just in time for Christmas.

Grabowski said she was happy that she was in the right place at the right time to help the dogs out.

