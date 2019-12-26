Gabis Arboretum at PNW offers free winter activities

Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest remains open for the public’s enjoyment and education during the winter months. The winter “free admission” policy makes this time of year an ideal time to get acquainted with this beautiful local natural habitat. Though the Welcome Center at the Railway Garden’s Depot is unmanned in the winter months, the building is open for restroom and vending machine access during the arboretum’s open hours. Visit www.pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum to check for current operating hours. Unless otherwise marked, the trails also are accessible for hiking, dog-walking, bird-watching and photography opportunities.

Gabis Arboretum at PNW is offering monthly hikes free to the public this winter. Each hike is followed by a warming time in the Railway Depot with training opportunities for volunteers to finish the day’s adventures.

Join the first group of 2020 to have an organized trail walk! Hikers will leave the Depot at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 and return by 2:30 p.m. for hot chocolate.

Also that afternoon, the public is invited to attend a Project Wingspan webinar in the Railway Depot at 3 p.m. Project Wingspan promotes volunteer opportunities specifically designed for those interested in helping with pollinator partnerships.

The next public hike will be held Sunday, February 2. Hikers will trek the trails to see what area groundhogs have to predict about winter’s duration.