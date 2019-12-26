League of Women Voters of LaPorte County presents Executive Director of County Juvenile Services Center

The League of Women Voters LaPorte County is pleased to present Ms. Erika C. Stallworth as their Tuesday, Jan. 14, Dinner With The League speaker. Anyone interested in the state of the juvenile justice system, whether local to state or national, and whether as an advocate, volunteer, or career, will want to meet Ms. Stallworth. She is the Executive Director of the LaPorte County Juvenile Services Center. Join the LWV for this informative program on Jan. 14, at Patrick’s Grille, 4125 Franklin Street, Michigan City, Indiana. The general public is invited and reservations are not required. For non-members, a donation is requested. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 5:30 and may purchase a dinner of their choice from the menu; the presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m

For more information about this event, please visit: https:www.lwvlaporte.org/ or follow them on Facebook.