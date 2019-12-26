State Police Increase Patrols

Millions of Americans are traveling over the Holiday period, with the majority traveling by automobile. What this means for Hoosiers is more traffic on the highways. To help ensure the safety of all motorists, the Indiana State Police is participating in Operation C.A.R.E., or Combined Accident Reduction Effort, through January 2nd.

Operation C.A.R.E. is a federally funded program that allows additional troopers to patrol Hoosier roadways looking for drivers that are driving aggressively or impaired.

