A message from Sgt. Chris Yagelski from the Michigan City Police Department

Hello everyone…..It has been a fantastic career as a Police officer but now it is time to begin a new chapter.

I have decided to RETIRE from the Police Department after 38 fantastic years! I was honored most recently by Mayor Duane Parry to consider joining his administrative staff, assisting him in the transition of his new office as Mayor of Michigan City! I humbly accepted and will begin my new adventure!

When I reflect on the last 38 years, many moments and stories come to mind. I look back at events, presentations and interactions with members of the community that will always have a special place in my heart.

Among the most rewarding experiences was the opportunity to train young energetic officers, create and write almost 400 “ASK A COP ” columns, and work with criminal justice professionals and agencies. I have enjoyed a career of creating innovative programs such as the Easter Egg hunt, Kiddie Parade, and the Shop with Our Cops program. I have thoroughly loved the creation and hosting of the Citizen’s Police Academy over the last nine years, meeting and teaching citizens what it is like to be a police officer and the behind the scenes look into our department.

I hope that I have provided some measure of comfort to victims, survivors, and families affected by tragedy, crime, scams and violence. I am so proud to have met and engaged so many members of our community.

I will truly miss police work but feel fulfilled in my career as a Michigan City Police Officer and will never forget all of my co-workers, friends and acquaintances throughout the years!

Chris