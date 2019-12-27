A nice surprise for the The Salvation Army Michigan City Corps and Community Center

The Salvation Army of Michigan City had a pleasant surprise over the weekend as the red kettle donations from last Friday were being counted for the day. A gold coin – a $50 American buffalo coin – was dropped into the kettle located at Hobby Lobby sometime on Friday. Major Becky Simmons, who oversees the local Salvation Army with her husband, Major Dale Simmons, is the one who discovered the coin as she was processing that day’s kettle contributions. The coin was wrapped in a sheet of paper with a handwritten note, saying: “Dear Santa, Many years ago someone told me ‘The sun will come up again tomorrow’ and I’ve cherished this ever since. My only Christmas wish is that they know how much they mean to me. Merry Christmas.” The gold $50 coin found on Friday features a buffalo head and its estimated value is approximately $1,500. According to Simmons, the coin will be purchased by a supporter of The Salvation Army of Michigan City, and although this donor has chosen to remain anonymous, the family has offered to pay The Salvation Army the appraised value plus $200 in exchange for the coin. With a goal of raising $200,000 during the annual Christmas Campaign, Simmons hopes this gift will help meet this year’s campaign goal. Currently, The Salvation Army of Michigan City has met 76.7 percent of this goal, raising $153,494.12 since the start of the campaign, which runs through the end of the year. The funds raised during the Christmas Campaign helped The Salvation Army serve more than 300 meals on Thanksgiving Day; and provided Christmas assistance to approximately 600 Michigan City families. It will also help fund programs and services provided by The Salvation Army of Michigan City throughout the year. More information about the local Salvation Army is available by calling (219) 874-6885 or visiting www.samichigancity.org