Girl found in Serbia; manhunt goes on for suspected abductor

Serbian police say they have found a 12-year-old girl who disappeared 10 days ago and was thought to be abducted by a convicted pedophile

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Girl found in Serbia; manhunt goes on for suspected abductor

Serbian police say they have found a 12-year-old girl who disappeared 10 days ago and was thought to be abducted by a convicted pedophile