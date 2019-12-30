Oprah Winfrey throws bestie Gayle King birthday bash for her 65th

Photo by Ida Mae Astute/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It pays to be besties with Oprah Winfrey. The media maven threw a special birthday bash for her BFF Gayle King over the weekend.

Oprah planned an intimate dinner party, complete with all of Gayle’s favorites.

“When turning 65 feels like 40 something!” the CBS This Morning co-host wrote on Instagram, along with photos from the soiree. “Thsnx [sp] @Oprah for a very special dinner ..my fav color my fav menu and my fav people all in one room ! Here’s to 2020!!!”

Party-goers dined on hand-cut wild mushroom tortelloni and slow-braised Wagyu short ribs, among other things, at a table accented with yellow flowers to match Gayle’s yellow dress.

Oprah also documented the day on her Instagram Story, showing that she treated Gayle to a manicure before the dinner as well.

“We’ve been friends since she was 21 and I was 22.. Still celebrating!” Oprah wrote alongside a video of Gayle reacting to the table setting. “Happy birthday @gayleking.”

The pair are the same age for the next few weeks — until Oprah turns 66 on January 29.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.