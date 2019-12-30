‘The Irishman’, ‘Watchmen’ among Barack Obama’s favorite movies and TV shows of 2019

Former President Barack Obama has revealed his list for favorite movies and TV shows on 2019.

His list of top movies this year includes everything from the Michael B. Jordan drama Just Mercy to the Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace, to Martin Scorsese’s Netflix drama The Irishman. Also among his picks are the critically acclaimed Korean thriller Parasite and the Olivia Wilde comedy Booksmart, as well as The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Little Woman and Marriage Story.

And, of course, Obama included the documentary American Factory from his own production company, Higher Ground.

“This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert,” Obama wrote in his accompanying caption on Instagram.

As for TV shows, Obama picked Fleabag: Season 2, the Netflix limited series Unbelievable, and HBO’s Watchmen.

Fans were quick to comment on his choice of the Emmy-winning Amazon Prime show Fleabag, noting that in the first episode of season one, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character is, ahem, turned on by watching a video of Obama giving a speech.

