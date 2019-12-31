Iraqi mourners march on U.S. embassy to protest airstrikes

CT757fan/iStock(BAGHDAD) — A crowd of angry mourners have advanced on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad to protest the deadly U.S. airstrikes this week, according to reports.

The airstrikes were conducted over the weekend against five facilities in Iraq and Syria affiliated with Kata’ib Hizbollah (KH), which the Pentagon described as a group linked to Iran’s Quds Force responsible for recent attacks in Iraq, including a rocket attack which killed a U.S. civilian contractor at the K1 Iraqi military base near Kirkuk Friday.

In the aftermath of those strikes, a top Iraqi militia chief warned of a strong response against the U.S.

A State Department official downplayed the threat of retaliation from Iran or Iran-backed proxies Monday.

