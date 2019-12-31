Kim Kardashian shuts down rumors she gave daughter North JFK’s bloody shirt

ABC/Nicole Wilder(LOS ANGELES) — No, Kim Kardashian did not give her six-year-old daughter John F. Kennedy’s bloody shirt.

That’s the bizarre rumor the reality star had to squash Monday night after a story popped up on Refinery29 claiming Kim gave the morbid item to her child as a Christmas gift. The story referenced a fake Instagram post, believing it to be real.

“WOW this is obviously fake!” Kim tweeted in response to the article. “@Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted.”

Someone created the fake post after Kim posted about giving her daughter North a jacket and hat worn by the late Michael Jackson that she won at an auction.

“For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket and this was Michael Jackon’s jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor,” Kim wrote on Christmas Day, adding, “Along with [the] jacket, North also got Michael’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ hat. It still has his make up on it.”

The story on Refinery29 has since been corrected.

