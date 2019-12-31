Sour notes for Macron from striking Paris Opera musicians
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a compromise between his government and unions over plans to reform the pension system that have prompted sustained strikes — including from Paris Opera musicians who staged a street concert in rebellion
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Sour notes for Macron from striking Paris Opera musicians
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a compromise between his government and unions over plans to reform the pension system that have prompted sustained strikes — including from Paris Opera musicians who staged a street concert in rebellion
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.