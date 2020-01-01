Firefighter rings in the new year with a sweet proposal in Times Square

iStock/Serhii Sobolevskyi(NEW YORK) — One way to ring in the new year is to, well, put a ring on it — and that’s exactly what one New York City firefighter did on New Year’s Eve.

FDNY firefighter Michael Terriberry popped the question to his new fiancée Nasstaja Zepeda in New York City’s famed Times Square.

The sweet moment was captured during ABC’s Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest broadcast.

Terriberry turned to Zepeda and said, “You make me a better person. I hope to make you shine. Will you marry me?”

“Yes, oh my God,” Zepeda said, laughing as the couple embraced and shared a sweet kiss.

Seacrest then turned to them to say “Congratulations,”

“Thank you Ryan Seacrest,” Zepeda said, still smiling. “Happy New Year.”

“I hope you have a fantastic 2020 and beyond,” Seacrest told them.

The official FDNY Twitter account tweeted a photo of the happy couple after they got engaged with the caption, “She said yes! Congratulations.”

Nearly a million and a half people packed into Times Square to watch the traditional ball drop as 2019 became 2020. Confetti rained down on the revelers who sang along to Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.