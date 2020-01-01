Mexico president says "El Chapo" had same power as president
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says that imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán had had the same power as the country’s president
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Mexico president says "El Chapo" had same power as president
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says that imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán had had the same power as the country’s president
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.