Busted after going 103 MPH in a 55 MPH

Early Wednesday morning, Trooper Carlson was stationary on I-80/94 eastbound under the Burr Street Bridge when he observed a 2016 Chrysler 200 traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was traveling at 103 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Trp. Carlson initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and stopped it near the 9 mile-marker. The driver identified himself as 26 year old Michael L. Peavy from Hammond, Indiana. There was a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle and Peavy appeared to be sweating profusely. Peavy was retrieving documents when Trooper Carlson observed a black handle to a handgun under the feet of Peavy. Carlson gave commands to the driver to put his hands up, however, Peavy ignored this directive and attempted to start his vehicle. Due to this response by Peavy, Carlson believed that the driver was attempting to leave. Trp. Carlson was able to open the driver’s door and had Peavy exit from the vehicle as he took him into custody. A subsequent search yielded 100 grams of marijuana and a Glock 22 handgun with an extended 50 round barrel magazine. Mr. Peavy had purchased the marijuana from Illinois earlier this morning. Peavy was transported without further incident and incarcerated at Lake County Jail. Peavy was charged with 3 felonies and 1 misdemeanor.