Indiana State Police is offering a unique opportunity to accept additional applications for Academy

The Indiana State Police is offering a unique opportunity to accept additional applications for the 80th Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper shall utilize the following links: For a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police visit: http://www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm To go directly to the application login page visit: https://myweb.in.gov/ISP/Recruitment/application/index.php/users/login