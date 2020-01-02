Japan Airlines will give away 50,000 free flights to mystery destinations this summer

ollo/iStock(NEW YORK) — Japan Airlines is giving away 50,000 free round-trip flights this summer, but winners don’t get to pick their final destination.

It’s an effort by the airline to get travelers to discover less-visited cities. Flights depart from and return to Tokyo (Haneda Airport) and Osaka (Itami Airport and Kansai International Airport) only.

The travel period is July 1 through Sept. 30. The summer of 2020 is a great time to visit Japan: the Olympics are being held in Tokyo.

To have your application considered, provide the details of your flight and become a member of the airline’s mileage program.

Within three days of your application, the airline will tell you to which destination you’ll travel. Those interested can apply on the airline’s website.

