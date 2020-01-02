The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released the 2019 state graduation rate

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released the 2019 state graduation rate. In 2019, Indiana’s graduation rate was 87.29 percent, and the non-waiver rate was 76.73 percent. In 2018, Indiana’s graduation rate was 88.1 percent with a non-waiver graduation rate of 80.78 percent. Due to differences between federal and state accountability calculations, IDOE also released 2019 federal graduation rates. In 2019, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 86.46 percent. Indiana’s federal graduation rate for 2018 was 87.23 percent. To view a spreadsheet with statewide, corporation, and school-level data, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/accountability/find-school-and-corporation-data-reports