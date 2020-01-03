Actress who played Rachel’s daughter on ‘Friends’ hilariously responds to series’ 2020 joke

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Noelle Sheldon, who played Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma on Friends alongside her twin sister Cali, rang in 2020 with a nod to a joke from the show about the date — then a long way off.

In the season 10 episode entitled “The One With the Cake,” Chandler and Monica — played respectively by Matthew Perry and Courtney Cox — who scrapped a planned romantic getaway in order to attend Emma’s first birthday, vent their frustration in a birthday message Ross records for her to watch when she turns 18 — in the year 2020.

“Hi, Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?”‘ says Chandler, to which Monica replies, “We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way — you may not recognize us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years.”

In a post to her Instagram account, Noelle holds up a Central Perk mug against a backdrop of the cafe where David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston’s Ross and Rachel — along with Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey — spent much of their time.

“Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!!” she wrote, adding, “Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!”

“Finally,” her twin sister jokingly replied.

Cali also shared a throwback image of Cox, Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, posing with the young actress while apparently filming “The One with the Cake.”

“The one where it all began…,” read the caption.

