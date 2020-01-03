Leonardo DiCaprio applauds Golden Globes’ completely vegan menu

(LOS ANGELES) — Outspoken environmentalist and actor Leonardo DiCaprio is applauding the Golden Globes for its major menu shakeup. For the first time in the awards ceremony's history, it will be serving up an entirely plant-based menu.

The Golden Globes, which are Sunday, is currently the only major awards show to go completely vegan.

DiCaprio, who is nominated for Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, celebrated the announcement on Thursday. “Thank you HFPA,” the actor happily tweeted and tagged the Golden Globes before finishing with an applause emoji.

A popular theory to combat climate change is to cut down on one’s meat consumption.

In December, the original Golden Globes menu featured fish. Now, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association says they nixed that menu in favor of serving up a more sustainable meal.

Beverly Hilton executive chef and sustainability champion Matthew Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter that, “We had the menu with fish. Then we got together with the HFPA and they wanted to make this change to send a good message. It’s definitely the first Golden Globes that has gone vegan.”

So, what vegan goodness will DiCaprio and his fellow Golden Globes nominees dine on this Sunday? The main entree will be king oyster mushrooms fashioned like sea scallops, along with a side of wild mushroom risotto and vegetables such as Brussels sprouts, pea tendrils, and carrots.

As for dessert? Morgan promised to THR “a take on an opera cake.”

