Make a Difference and GIVE BLOOD

Franciscan Health hosts blood drives in January, February

Franciscan Health will host Versiti Blood Center of Illinois blood drives at its Hammond, Dyer, Munster and Crown Point hospitals during the months of January and February.

· Noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Franciscan Health Hammond, 5454 Hohman Ave., in the outpatient surgery conference room on the fourth floor

· Noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9 at Franciscan Health Dyer, 24 Joliet St., in the Medical Pavilion North, fourth floor classroom

· Noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6 at Franciscan Health Munster, 701 Superior Ave., in the St. Claire Conference Room

· Noon to 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14 at Franciscan Health Crown Point, 1201 S. Main St., in the Versiti mobile coach

Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by going online at versiti.org/IL or by calling 1-800-7TO-Give (1-800-786-4483) and choosing your preferred time. Walk-ins are also welcome. Identification is required.