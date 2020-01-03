Marvel Studios will reportedly not be adding a trans character anytime soon

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Despite recent reports that the Marvel Cinematic Universe would encompass more LGBT characters, specifically transgender characters, studio insiders are setting the record straight.

Variety reports that rumors of Marvel Studios’ potential new trans character first sparked in December.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was a guest lecturer at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles when he was asked about the possibility “on bringing more LGBT+ characters into the MCU, specifically the T, trans characters.”

Feige originally responded with an emphatic yes before adding, “And very soon. In a movie that we’re shooting right now.” Thus, fueling rumors that Marvel would feature the franchise’s first trans character very soon.

However, those comments appeared to have been taken out of context.

MCU sources tell Variety that their president was only referencing the first part of the question, which was about featuring more LGBT characters as a whole.

The sources went on to explain that the only movie in production at the time those comments were made was Eternals, a movie in which Feige previously revealed would feature the cinematic universe’s first gay protagonist.

Despite keeping the character’s identity a secret, he promised Good Morning America in August, “He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is.”

Eternals arrives in theaters November 2020. As for the MCU’s first trans character? Only time will tell.

ABC is owned by Disney, the parent company of Marvel Studios.

