Senator Braun’s Mobile Offices Hit 300 Locations in 2019, Upcoming Westville Mobile Office



Senator Mike Braun announced his team held 309 Mobile Offices in 2019 in 236 Hoosier communities in all 92 counties. Mobile Offices allow constituents to meet directly with staff in a meaningful way in their home communities to discuss legislative and policy issues or to get help working with a federal agency. A mobile office will be set up in Westville on Wednesday, January 15th from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Westville City Hall in the Community Room.Basin Development Commission To Host Public Information Meeting In Lacrosse