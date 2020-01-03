Slight decrease in the rate of graduation in Indiana

The state of Indiana saw a slight decrease in the percentage of high school students who graduated last year. The Indiana Department of Education has released the 2019 state graduation rate that shows 87.29% of students graduated in 2019. In 2018, Indiana’s graduation rate was 88.1%. The non-waiver rate also declined to 76.73% last year from 80.78% a year earlier. You can connect to more about the new numbers, including statewide, district and school-level data by clicking: https://www.doe.in.gov/accountability/find-school-and-corporation-data-reports