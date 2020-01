‘The Grudge’ ushers in 2020 at the box office

Allen Fraser(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* The Grudge — Sam Raimi produced this fourth installment in The Grudge film series which focuses on a house cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms all who enter it to a violent death.

Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver star. Rated R.

