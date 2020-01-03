The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission will host a public information meeting

The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission will host a public information meeting in LaCrosse after its regularly scheduled meeting on January 16th from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CST at The Center of LaCrosse, 100 South Washington Street. Executive Director Scott Pelath will make a presentation regarding the current condition of the Kankakee and Yellow Rivers and the Commission’s forty-year work plan to address mounting water resource challenges in Northwest Indiana. Following the presentation, members of the public will be encouraged to ask questions and make suggestions regarding the future of both Indiana rivers. Any questions may be directed to Pelath at [email protected], [email protected], or at the Commission’s website at www.kankakeeandyellowrivers.org