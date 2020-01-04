La Porte and Starke Hospitals have announced their 2019 selections for Colleagues of the Year

La Porte and Starke Hospitals have announced their 2019 selections for Colleagues of the Year, honoring individuals who were nominated both by patients and their peers for providing excellent, compassionate care and service to the community. The winners are as follows:

Lisa Sites, Financial Counselor – Colleague of the Year, Starke Hospital. Sites has worked in a variety of positions during her 25 years with the hospital and has excelled at all of them. Described as being a wealth of knowledge and a valuable source of help to her patients and her coworkers, she was selected in part because of the pride she takes in her work, her attention to detail, and her ability to help the hospital’s patients.

Evelyn Nevorski, Respiratory Therapist – Colleague of the Year, La Porte Hospital. Nevorski has been with the organization for 28 years and is known to always have a smile and a contagious sense of humor. She was chosen for her strong spirit of helpfulness, and for being an advocate for her patients. Further, she was instrumental in obtaining a grant to provide education to patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and has worked with the American Lung Association to educate asthma patients.

Chris Atherton, Regional Director, Cardiology Services – Clinical Manager of the Year for La Porte and Starke Hospitals. Atherton was selected in part because of her ability to approach situations logically, reliably reach goals, implement creative solutions, and her collegial demeanor. She has pursued a variety of new services and achieved a number of accreditations over the years, all to provide the highest levels of quality care for cardiac patients. Atherton serves on the board of HealthLinc and volunteers with other community organizations.

Karen Jedrysek, Director of Human Resources – Non-Clinical Manager of the Year for La Porte and Starke Hospitals. Jedrysek was chosen for this honor in part for her passion, optimism, enthusiasm, ability to meet goals, and consistency in resolving issues. Since taking on the role in Human Resources, Jedrysek has implemented new processes for maintaining accurate records and meeting expectations of accrediting agencies. Jedrysek is President of the Westville School Board, Vice President of the Library Board, a member of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization, and volunteers with other organizations in the area.

