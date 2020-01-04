Unity Foundation Community Scholarship Application Now Available Online

Online Applications are now available online for the 2020 Unity Foundation of La Porte County cycle of scholarships and awards. Deadline for submission is March 12th. Scholarships and awards ranging from $250 – $2,500 each are awarded through more than 50 funds at Unity, which is the community foundation serving La Porte County. Scholarship opportunities are available for both graduating seniors and students who already are in college. There are also scholarships for all types of programs, from certificates to doctorate degrees. To make the application process easier for students and school officials, all applicants can go onto www.uflc.net to complete and submit applications and documentation online. The Unity Foundation General Scholarship application was designed to allow students to apply for several different scholarships through one application. The general application evaluates the responses provided and matches applicants with the scholarships for which they may be eligible. Students are encouraged to begin the process early, as transcripts must be downloaded before the application is submitted and some scholarships require verification of club involvement or activities. Two specialty awards also can be found on the www.uflc.net web site. For more information, please visit www.uflc.net or call 219-879-0327.