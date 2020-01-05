AG Nessel Urges Customers of Michigan State University Federal Credit Union to Protect Their Accounts



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel urged customers of Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) to protect their accounts and promptly respond to any fraud notices they may have received regarding suspicious activity on their MSUFCU credit cards. MSUFCU says it notified affected customers via phone, email or text Wednesday about the suspicious activity, which has been reported as unauthorized international transactions on their cards. MSUFCU also posted notices on Facebook and Twitter instructing customers to respond “No” to messages asking if the suspicious activity was a transaction they had authorized; the credit union also said customers would not be liable for any unauthorized transactions. The Attorney General’s Office became aware of the suspicious activity through media reports and social media postings late Wednesday. It is unclear how many Michigan residents were impacted at this time. However, Nessel’s Corporate Oversight Division is seeking additional information from MSUFCU to determine the impact on Michigan residents. MSUFCU’s notice also instructs customers on how they can get new cards immediately at branch locations and to report any unusual card activity to its card monitoring service at 888-393-1171. For more information on what to do when your information has been compromised, review the Michigan Attorney General’s consumer alert on data breaches at https://www.michigan.gov/ag/0,4534,7-359-81903_20942_30997-487726–,00.html

