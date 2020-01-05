Healthcare Foundation of La Porte gives first Challenge Grant to Interfaith Community PADS

The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) recently presented Ed Merrion of the Public Action Delivering Shelter (PADS) with a $100,000 check for meeting their fundraising goal and meeting the eligibility requirements of the brand new HFL Challenge Grant.

PADS has been raising the $300,000 needed to renovate the former Sacred Heart Church into a facility to serve the homeless by providing shelter, food and a network to help people get back on their feet. Without the Sacred Heart renovation, PADS would have had to continue offering overnight services through churches in the area, which means moving church to church several nights a week. This can be difficult for those individuals being served as they have to find a way to get from church to church.

Thanks to the $100,000 HFL matching grant and the generous donations of individuals throughout the community, PADS has raised $200,000 – that’s two-thirds of their goal. “Our new Challenge Grant challenges organizations to raise a predetermined amount of money with the assurance that HFL will match that amount once the organization hits its goal,” said Maria Fruth, President & CEO of the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte. “There are so many amazing organizations in La Porte that need support in accomplishing their bold goals, and we are looking forward to presenting more organizations with matching grants so that they can accomplish even greater things for our community.”

A community organization can be considered by HFL for grant eligibility if the organization directly serves or supports residents who reside within La Porte. Additionally, the program must impact the health and wellness of La Porte County.

HFL is dedicated to its mission of empowering residents to live healthy and well within La Porte and to supporting a diverse range of health and wellness programs and services to achieve the vision of La Porte becoming one of the top 10 healthiest communities in Indiana. HFL’s new challenge grant helps local organizations invest in building a healthier community. Together, with a dynamic nonprofit sector and strong leadership, HFL hopes to create thriving communities throughout La Porte County.