Hong Kong leader says new year will be a challenging one


Posted on: January 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam says the city faces multiple challenges in the new year, including “violence, economic tribulation and a health scare" as anti-government protests enter their eighth month



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Hong Kong leader says new year will be a challenging one


Posted on: January 6th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam says the city faces multiple challenges in the new year, including “violence, economic tribulation and a health scare" as anti-government protests enter their eighth month



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.