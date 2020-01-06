Michigan City Chamber of Commerce Announces 2020 Board Directors and Officers

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce newly elected directors and officers to the board for 2020. During the December Board of Directors meeting, the following directors and officers were unanimously approved.

Approved for her first three-year term is Julie Krause with Patrick’s Grille and appointed to fill a vacant term through 2021 is Scott Newcomb with Sullivan-Palatek. Elected officers for 2020 are John Wall with Walsh & Kelly as Chair, Bill Gertner with Horizon Bank as Vice-Chair, Brenda Temple with Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa as Treasurer, and Jill Nygren with Franciscan Health Michigan City as Secretary. 2019 Chair, Megan Applegate with Applegate & Co., CPA, will serve as Past Chair for 2020. “It has been an honor to serve as Chair of the Board for the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce this past year,” Megan said “And, it is with great confidence in John that I look forward to what 2020 brings for the chamber and its members.”

Directors continuing their terms on the board include Rod Bensz with B&E Marine, Curt Cipares with Tonn & Blank, Clarence Hulse with Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Kristina Jacobucci with Newby, Lewis, Kaminski and Jones, Charlie Keene with General Insurance Services, Stephanie Oberlie with Harbour Trust, Chad McKeever with Sullair, and Sandra Smith with PNC Bank. Ex-officio directors are Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins with Michigan City Area Schools and Kathy Neary with Ivy Tech.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce’s vision is that Michigan City will continue to be a progressive community in which to live, work and invest through partnerships with the business sector and local leadership. Our mission is to be a catalyst for economic growth in our community and for our members through advocacy, education and regional collaborations. Through these efforts we will help our members and community connect, grow and thrive. For more information, call 219.874-6221 or visit MichiganCityChamber.com.