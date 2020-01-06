‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ threepetes with $33.7 million weekend

Lukasfilm(NEW YORK) — Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continued its box office domination, delivering an estimated $33.7 million and grabbing first place for the third week in a row. That brings its totals here in the states north of $450 million in its first 17 days of release. Overseas, the final chapter in the Skywalker saga collected an estimated $50.5 million over the weekend, bringing its worldwide total to $918.8 million.

While opening above expectations with an estimated $11.3 million, the weekends only new major release, Sam Raimi’s The Grudge, only managed a fourth place finish.

Jumanji: The Next Level continued its hold on second place, where it’s been seated for the past three weeks, earning an estimated $26.5 million. The film added an estimated $42.4 million over the weekend, bringing its international haul to $374 million and its global totals to $610 million.

Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, held down the number three spot for the second time in as many weeks.

Disney’s Frozen 2 rounded out the top five with an estimated $11.29 million, bringing its domestic tally to just under $450 million. The animated feature added an estimated $42.4 million internationally, bringing its worldwide totals to $1.325 billion. Frozen 2 is now the highest grossing animated release of all time worldwide, topping Frozen and Incredibles 2‘s respective $1.281 billion $1.243 billion totals.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, $33.7 million

2. Jumanji: The Next Level, $26.5 million

3. Little Women, $13.57 million

4. The Grudge, $11.3 million

5. Frozen 2, $11.29 million

6. Spies in Disguise, $10 million

7. Knives Out, $9 million

8. Uncut Gems, $7.8 million

9. Bombshell, $4 million

10. CATS, $2.6 million

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.