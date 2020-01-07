Indiana is a growth state

U-Haul says Indiana is a growth state for the third consecutive year, climbing to the #9 spot in the U.S. U-Haul bases its conclusion on one-way rentals leaving the state, compared to those entering the state, by analyzing 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions. The company says Indiana climbed 17 spots from its 2018 ranking. It says there was a larger portion of arrivals in Indiana than departures. Neighboring Illinois leads the nation in out-migration with the largest net losses of moving trucks crossing state borders. It’s followed by California and Michigan. To view the complete list, visit: http://myuhaulstory.com/2020/01/06/uhaul-names-top-growth-states-2019-florida-new-1/

