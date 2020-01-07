Iran Guard leader threatens to ‘set ablaze’ US-backed areas

The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has threatened to “set ablaze” places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad last week

