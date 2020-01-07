Lakeshore Flood Advisory plus WIND GUSTS

.LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * LAKE SHORE FLOODING...West to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph tonight will diminish to 15 to 25 mph by Wednesday morning. Waves of 6 to 12 feet, occasionally to 15 feet, are expected tonight into Wednesday. Waves subside to 3 to 6 feet by midday Wednesday.

TuesdayA chance of sprinkles and flurries before 10am, then a chance of sprinkles between 10am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.