MCPD Welcomes 8 New Probationary Officers

On Monday January 6th, 2020; MCPD sworn in eight (8) Probationary Officers at a ceremony at the City Hall Council Chambers. These Probationary Officers had undergone an extensive hiring process which began with over 30 potential candidates who completed applications and began the hiring process. These 8 Probationary Officers will endure 6 weeks of in-house training with the Division of Professional Standards. Upon completion of this training, they will begin the Field Training Officer Program where they will be working within the community with their respective training officers until spaces are available for them to attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Sworn-In during the service at City Hall were:

Officer Douglas Balon. 30, is from Wanatah, Indiana. Officer Balon came to us from the Porter County Jail where he worked as a correctional officer. Officer Balon obtained a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Northwest.

Officer Steven Kolarczyk, 35, resides in Hobart, Indiana with his wife and three children. Prior to joining the Michigan City Police Department, Officer Kolzaczyk spent time as a reserve for the Hobart Police Department and also as a loss prevention officer.

Officer Christopher Manns, 26, was born and raised in Michigan City. Officer Manns graduated from Marquette High School and in his free time, enjoys working on cars and going to the race track.

Officer Jose Mota, 21, was born in Cicero, Illinois but was raised right here in Michigan City. Officer Mota is the first student from the AK Smith Center Criminal Justice Program to be hired by the Michigan City Police Department.

Officer Scott Paull, 24, was raised in Michigan City. Officer Paull attended college at Benedictine University where he played football all 4 years and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in exercise sports studies. Officer Paull previously worked at the La Porte County Jail as a Deputy Jailer. Officer Paull’s mother, Kristi, is a Nurse Practitioner and his father, Officer Andrew Paull, has been with the Michigan City Police Department for over 20 years.

Officer Dalton Pflughaupt, 26, is from La Porte, Indiana. Officer Pflughaupt was a union carpenter for Local 1485 prior to accepting the position with the Michigan City Police Department. Officer Pflughaupt has been a member of the Marine Corps Reserves for 9 years.

Officer Victor Sanchez, 25, is from Hammond, Indiana. Officer Sanchez obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Calumet College of St. Joseph. Prior to joining the Michigan City Police Department, Officer Sanchez worked as a security officer for Ameristar Casino. In his spare time, Officer Sanchez enjoys spending time with his family.

Officer Jacob Schleyer, 26, currently resides in Crown Point, Indiana, but was originally from Evergreen Park, Illinois. Officer Schleyer previously obtained an associate of science degree from Prairie State College. Officer Schleyer was also a member of the United States Army.

Chief Dion Campbell, along with the rest of his administration team, would like to personally welcome these young officers to the Michigan City Police Department family. The hiring of these new officers brings the total number of sworn law enforcement personnel to 85.