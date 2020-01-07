V-e-r-r-r-y pregnant Ashey Graham shares best mommy-to-be advice she’s gotten

ABC/Rick Rowell(NEW YORK) — Model and body positivity advocate Ashley Graham is expecting her first child, and has been posting tastefully nude pregnancy picks on her Instagram as her due date gets closer.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue pin-up and her hubby Justin Irvin are apparently just days away from welcoming the new arrival, as evidenced by her most recent snap Sunday.

She recently shared with ABC Audio the trials and tribulations of pregnancy, and the best suggestion she’s gotten from friends and her followers on social media.

“Best advice that I have to give every single new mommy out there is make pregnant friends, because you feel isolated,” Graham explains.

“You feel like you’re in the dark,” she adds. “But when you have another pregnant mommy, you don’t feel as isolated because your husband will never understand what you’re going through — or, y’know…the person who knocked her up,” she clarified with a laugh.

Graham can be seen — sporting a not-quite-as-large baby bump — on the cover of this month’s Vogue.

