2020 Candidate Filing opens Today

Candidates seeking public office this year may begin filing their declarations of candidacy for the 2020 Primary Election today. Candidates for federal or state office will file with the Secretary of State or Indiana Election Division. Local candidates will file with the county election board. Filing will remain open until 12:00pm local time on Friday, February 7th.A candidate seeking nomination by a major political party may file, as well as independent or minor party candidates and state convention delegates. Candidates for President or Governor may begin filing petitions of nomination with county voter registration offices for verification of petition signatures.(More information can be found at https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2395.htm .)