SNOW REMOVAL MICHIGAN CITY

SNOW REMOVAL CONDITIONS

Without jinxing anything, we have been very fortunate with the snow conditions this winter. However, Mayor Parry would like to remind the citizens of Michigan City about our city ordinances regarding snow removal and parking restrictions. When winter weather arrives, it is important to understand and follow snow removal guidelines for everyone’s safety. Below are explanations of terms you may hear this winter season.

A “snow removal condition” is a formal declaration made by Mayor Parry, department head for the street department, or the Mayor’s designee. A snow removal condition is made when actual or expected precipitation will create hazardous or dangerous street conditions.

When a “snow removal condition” has been declared, the two (2) following conditions shall be in effect:

1. No vehicle shall park on a street identified by a street sign as a “snow route.” A “snow route” is a street heavily traveled and a necessary thoroughfare for the movement of traffic in the City. A vehicle parked, stalled, incapable of moving under its own power, or left unattended on a “snow route” shall be issued a citation and/or towed and/or impounded at the owner’s expense.

2. If your street is not designated as a “snow route,” then parking shall be banned on your street according to the following schedule:

a. Even-numbered days of the week: No parking shall be permitted on that side of the street with even numbered addresses from 6:00 a.m. to midnight. For example, if you live at 102 Main St., which is an even address, you may not park on your side of the street on an even-numbered day of the week (ie: 2nd, 4th, 6th, etc…).

b. Odd-numbered days of the week: No parking shall be permitted on that side of the street with odd numbered addresses from 6:00 a.m. to midnight. For example, if you live at 103 Main St., which is an odd address, you may not park on your side of the street on an odd-numbered day of the week (ie: 1st, 3rd, 5th, ect…).

There are numerous City lots that can be utilized for off-street parking, and it is recommended that you move your vehicle from a City lot once the snow has ended.

If you receive a ticket for improper parking during a “snow removal condition,” you will be subject to a fine of $15.00 payable within 24 hours, $25.00 if paid between 24 to 72 hours, and $50.00 beyond 72 hours up to 30 days. Tickets are payable at the Michigan City Police Department. You are also responsible for any and all towing and impound fees.

PLOWING OPERATIONS

Michigan City streets are divided into eight (8) plow routes. During a significant snow storm, major arteries are priority as other streets on each route are plowed in sequence and made passable as quickly as possible. While it is snowing, snow plow drivers are instructed to open up each route. When the snow storm concludes, the snow plow drivers will widen out all streets by pushing the accumulated snow back to the curb.

THE SNOW LITTERING ORDINANCE #94-257

No owner or occupant shall push or move, or cause or permit to be pushed or moved, any snow or ice into any street in an amount or manner that may impede or hamper vehicular traffic flow or snow removal. Any person found to be in violation of this section may be subject to a fine of $50.00 as set forth in section 50-484.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Residents and businesses should not shovel, blow, plow or throw snow onto the streets or pile it so as to block sidewalks. City ordinance 50-484 prohibits this and could result in a fine of $50.00. Whenever possible, pile snow to the right of your driveway. This will reduce the potential of having it plowed back into your driveway opening. All snow should be shoveled and kept on the owner’s property.

RESIDENTIAL WALKS

While there is currently no ordinance in Michigan City that requires residents to clear their walks, it is strongly encouraged to ensure safety to pedestrians or guests at your home.

QUESTIONS??? Please contact Central Services at (219) 873-1500

LET’S ALL HAVE A SAFE WINTER SEASON!