"I got sober because of this guy": Brad Pitt praises Bradley Cooper at National Board of Review Awards

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review(NEW YORK) — On Wednesday evening, Brad Pitt accepted the Best Supporting Actor trophy at the National Board of Review awards in New York City, and he had some special words of thanks for the actor who presented it to him: Bradley Cooper.

Entertainment Tonight reports pair, who haven’t worked together onscreen, hugged warmly after Cooper’s introduction of the Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood winner.

“Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this,” Pitt said, referring to Lea, Cooper’s two-year-old daughter. “He’s a sweetheart.”

Pitt then said of Cooper, “I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since. I love you and I thank you.”

Cooper, now 46, once told The Hollywood Reporter that he stopped drinking at 29, fearing booze would “ruin” his life.

Pitt, 56, admitted to going to Alcoholics Anonymous after his ex, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce in 2016.

He told GQ Style that prior to that, he couldn’t “remember a day since I got out of college where I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something.”

“I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that,” Brad admitted.