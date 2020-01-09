Indiana Department of Education Announces Additional Recipients of K-12 STEM Acceleration Grants



The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced additional recipients of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Acceleration Grants. Due to the availability of additional funding, IDOE opened a second round of awards for the 2019-2020 school year. For the second round, a total of 24 school districts received Indiana’s STEM Acceleration Grant. Locally LaPorte Community School Corporation is receiving $52,745. South Central Community School Corporation is receiving $40,000 and School City of Hammond is receiving $70,000. To view of list of additional 2019 STEM Acceleration Grant Recipients, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/sites/default/files/news/2019-stem-acceleration-grant-recipients-second-round.pdf.