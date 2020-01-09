Secretary of State Lawson Joins NASS in #TrustedInfo2020 Education Effort



Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, ahead of the 2020 primaries and general election, is joining fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in the #TrustedInfo2020 education effort to encourage citizens to look to their state and local election officials as the trusted sources of election information. The nation’s Secretaries of State, 40 of whom serve as their state’s chief election official, along with other state and local election officials are continuously working to inform Americans about the elections process, including voter registration, state election laws, polling place locations, voting and much more. Secretary Lawson’s office has information, resources and accessible tools for those interested in learning more about elections (www.in.gov/sos/elections). In addition to supporting #TrustedInfo2020, the Secretary of State’s office is preparing for 2020 by working with tested cybersecurity experts, training county election workers in the latest cyber trends, and expanding the use of voter-verified paper trails.